'Extremely dangerous': China slams US' action as Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite all warnings from China landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening |

China on Tuesday slammed the United States' actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous" after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has raised tensions between the two superpowers, AFP reported.

"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan.

"These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it," it added.

The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, making a trip to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China said, "Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan island seriously damages the political foundation of China-US relations and sends a seriously wrong message to Taiwan independence forces, to which we strongly oppose and condemn."

The United States House Speaker despite all warnings from China landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening as welcome billboards were placed in the capital city Taipei.

Pelosi landed in Taipei amid repeated warnings from China to the US to be ready for 'dire consequences' if Pelosi's Taiwan visit advances.

Pelosi's stop in Taipei is the first time that a US House speaker has visited Taiwan in 25 years.

(with soruces inputs)