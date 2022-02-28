Extreme poverty and debt compel Afghans to sell their kidneys to feed families

Faced with starvation amid the prolonged humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the subsequent economic collapse, some people in the country are being forced to sell their kidneys in order to feed their families, news agency AFP reported.

Unemployed, debt ridden, and struggling to feed his family, Nooruddin--one of the many Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to sustain their families, was left with no choice but to sell a kidney.

The practice has become so common in the western city of Herat that a nearby area is bleakly termed as "one kidney village".

"I had to do it for the sake of my children," Nooruddin told AFP in the city, close to the border with Iran.

"I didn't have any other option."

Afghanistan has been grappling with dire financial crisis after the Taliban takeover six months ago, worsening an already vulnerable humanitarian situation after years of war.

The foreign assistance which once propped up the war-torn country has been slow to return, with the radical Islamists also cut off from Afghan assets held abroad.

The trickle-down effect has particularly made the situation worse for Afghans like Nooruddin, 32, who quit his factory job when his salary was slashed to 3,000 Afghanis (about $30) following the Taliban's return, mistakenly believing he would find something better.

But, with thousands of people unemployed across the nation, nothing else was available.

In desperation, he sold a kidney as a short term solution.

"I regret it now," he said.

"I can no longer work. I'm in pain and I cannot lift anything heavy."

His family now depends on their 12-year-old son for money, who polishes shoes for 70 cents a day.

A kidney for $1,500 -

Noorudin was among the eight people AFP spoke to who had resort to selling kidney to feed their children or return debt -- some for as little as $1,500.

It is illegal to sell or buy organs in most developed countries, where donors are usually related to the recipient or are people acting out of compassion.

According to the law of the Afghanistan, selling organs or parts of the body is illegal as well, however, the practice here is unregulated.

"There is no law... to control how the organs can be donated or sold, but the consent of the donor is necessary," said Professor Mohammad Wakil Matin, a former an eminent surgeon at a hospital in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Mohamad Bassir Osmani, a doctor at one of two hospitals where the majority of Herat's transplants take place, confirmed "consent" was the key.

"We take written consent and a video recording from them -- especially from the donor," he said, adding hundreds of surgeries have been done in Herat over the past five years.

"We have never investigated where the patient or donor comes from, or how. It's not our job."

The Taliban did not respond to requests by AFP for comment on the practice, but Osmani said the country's new rulers are planning to clamp down on the trade and are forming a committee to regulate it.

Afghans in dire need for money are usually reached by brokers with rich patients, who travel to Herat from across the country –- and sometimes even from neighboring countries like India and Pakistan.

The receiver pays both the hospital fees and the donor.

Azyta's house had so little food that two of her three children have recently been treated for malnourishment.

She felt she was left with no choice but to sell an organ, and openly met a broker who matched her with a recipient from the southern province of Nimroz.

"I sold my kidney for 250,000 Afghanis (around $2,500)," she said.

"I had to do it. My husband isn't working, we have debts," she added.

Now her husband, a daily labourer, is planning on doing the same.

"People have become poorer," he said. "Many people are selling their kidneys out of desperation."

Sayshanba Bazaar: The 'One-kidney village' -

On the outskirts of Herat lies Sayshanba Bazaar, a village, which is home to hundreds of people displaced by years of war and conflict.

Nick-named as "one-kidney village", dozens of residents have sold their organs after word spread among underprivileged families of the money to be made.

From one family, five brothers sold a kidney each in the last four years, thinking it would save them from poverty.

"We are still in debt and as poor as we were before," said Ghulam Nebi, showing off his scar.

In developed countries, donors and recipients usually go on to lead full and normal lives, but their after-surgery health is often closely scanned -- and also relies on a balanced lifestyle and diet.

That privilege is often not available to poor Afghans who sell a kidney and still find themselves struck in poverty -- and sometimes in bad-health.

Professor Matin said only some donors arranged for follow-up checks.

"There are no public health facilities to register kidney sellers and donors for regular examinations to check on implications for their health," he added.

Shakila, already a mother of two at 19, underwent the procedure shortly before the Taliban captured power, bypassing a broker by searching out a patient at a hospital in Herat.

"We had no choice because of hunger," she said.

She sold her kidney for $1,500 -- most of which went to repay the family's debt.

Mother-of three Aziza, meanwhile, is waiting for her opportunity after meeting a hospital staffer who is trying to match her with a donor.

"My children roam on the streets begging," she told AFP, tears welling.

"If I don't sell my kidney, I will be forced to sell my one-year-old daughter."

