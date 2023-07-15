Extreme Heat Wave Advisories For Third Of Americans

Representative Picture

More than 113 million people in the US are currently under heat wave advisories, with warnings issued across the southwest up to Washington state.

Around 27 million people are forecast to experience temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its latest update, according to a BBC report.

The heat wave advisories on Friday night were issued from Florida to Texas to California.

The scorching heat is expected to linger until next week, NWS said.

The excruciating heat was a result of an upper level ridge of high pressure, which typically brings with it warmer temperatures, the weather service said. It is “one of the strongest” systems of its kind that the region has ever seen, it said.

“The subtropical ridge responsible for this likely historic heatwave across the region is not showing signs of letting up anytime soon,” the BBC quoted the NWS as saying.

Phoenix, the state capital of Arizona, is on course to break its longest hot spell record with the forecast for the next five days expected to hit or exceed 43 degrees. The all-time record is 18 days and the city has already seen 15 days of 43 degrees temperatures.

Las Vegas may match its all-time high of 47 degrees in the next few days, while Death Valley, California — one of the hottest places on Earth — could surpass its official all-time high temperature of 54 degrees, the NWS said.

This is “not your typical desert heat”, the NWS warned people in Las Vegas. “It’s the desert, of course its hot - This is a DANGEROUS mind set! This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat due to its long duration, extreme daytime temperatures, warm nights. Everyone needs to take this heat seriously, including those who live in the desert,” the agency tweeted.

Parts of the southwestern US have already grappled with intensely hot temperatures over the past week.

While parks, museums, zoos and businesses have either announced closures or shortened hours because of the extreme heat, hospitals were also seeing heat-related admissions.

Overnight temperatures were expected to remain “abnormally warm” in some areas, offering little night-time relief from the heat, the BBC quoted the NWS as saying in its update.