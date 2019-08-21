External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Nepal to co-chair Joint Commisson meeting

Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Wednesday to participate in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

The minister was received by Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Shankar Das Bairagi, and country's Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya, at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival by a commercial flight.

The fifth meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission is scheduled for today and will be co-chaired by Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral partnership, including in the fields of connectivity, trade, economy, culture, power, and education.

The Joint Commission, which was established in June 1987, provides an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review bilateral cooperation in all areas and extend necessary political guidance for further enhancing the traditionally close ties.

During his stay, Jaishankar will call on Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.