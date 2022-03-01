Explained: Sanctions against Russia - What are they, and which countries have imposed them?

Several countries began imposing limited sanctions on Russia when it recognised the independence of Donbas. With the commencement of a full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, large numbers of additional countries began applying sanctions with the aim of crippling the Russian Economy.

The sanctions were wide-ranging, targeting individuals, banks, businesses, monetary exchanges, bank transfers, exports and imports. On 22 February, US president Joe Biden announced restrictions against four Russian banks, including V.E.B., as well as on "corrupt billionaires" close to Putin.

The measures are designed to cripple Russia's economy and punish its government for taking military action.

SANCTIONS - WHAT ARE THEY?

A sanction is a penalty imposed by one country on another, often in order to stop it acting aggressively or breaking international law.

Sanctions are often designed to hurt a country's economy or the finances of individual citizens such as leading politicians. They can include travel bans and arms embargoes.

They are among the toughest measures nations can use, short of going to war.

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE LEVIED SANCTIONS?

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada banned certain Russian banks from SWIFT on Saturday, the high security network that facilitates payments among 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries. Earlier in the week, Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline following Moscow's actions.

The European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Australia and Taiwan all hit Moscow with additional sanctions over the weekend, condemning the military incursion that unfolded over the past 24 hours.

The US and its allies have agreed to remove selected Russian banks from the Swift messaging system, which enables the smooth transfer of money across borders. The action is aimed at cutting Russia off from the international financial system and to "harm their ability to operate globally".

A ban from Swift will delay the payments Russia gets for exports of oil and gas. However, Russia could get paid through other systems - for example, China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System. The ban will also affect companies owed money by Russia - and cause disruption to some countries' energy supplies.

Russia is paying a hefty price for its aggression. The country's stocks and currency tanked last week after Putin's ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. Russia's stock market was closed Monday.

The Ruble hit record lows Monday, sliding as much as 30% against the dollar, while the Russian central bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%.

DOES THE WEST HAVE ADDITIONAL MEASURES IT COULD USE?

Western nations could also look at the option of blocking Russian oil and gas exports - which make up a fifth of Russia's economy and half of its earnings from exports.

Refusing to buy its oil and gas would be a very tough sanction, but it would also be damaging to Western nations that rely on it.

Russia supplies 26% of the EU's crude oil and 38% of its gas. Even a brief cut in gas supply would lead to a spike in energy prices.

WHAT IS CHINA DOING?

Right now, “the biggest two avenues that Russia has are China and energy,” said John Smith, former director of Treasury’s financial intelligence and enforcement arm.

While Russia is likely to turn closer to China to make up for lost supplies of goods and services it normally would get from the West, Smith said, “they’re also betting that their enormous energy supplies will continue to be in demand, particularly during this cold winter. There’s significantly more profit to be made from their energy if they can get it to market.”

Last month, Russia and China signed a 30-year deal that will allow Russia to supply gas to China, though the pipes to carry that gas won’t be completed for at least three years. In addition, China announced last week that it would allow imports of wheat from all parts of Russia for the first time.

However, Smith said the China will likely be driving hard bargains now that Russia has fewer willing buyers, and China will want to avoid being subject to secondary sanctions or sanctions violations enforcement.

HOW HAS RUSSIA REACTED?

The harsh sanctions imposed on Russia and the resulting crash of the ruble have the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country’s economy running. For Vladimir Putin, that means finding workarounds to the Western economic blockade even as his forces continue to invade Ukraine.

Russia is likely to try to mitigate the impact of the financial penalties by relying on energy sales and leaning on the country’s reserves in gold and Chinese currency. Putin also is expected to move funds through smaller banks and accounts of elite families not covered by the sanctions, deal in cryptocurrency and rely on Russia’s relationship with China.

Russia's foreign ministry has threatened sanctions of its own against the West. This may include reducing or shutting off gas supplies to Europe.

British airlines have now been banned from Russian airspace or landing at Russian airports, and in a retaliatory move, Russia's biggest airline, Aeroflot, said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice.

Hitting the Russian banking sector is likely to damage firms which do business in Russia, or have assets in its banks, and the export ban on high-tech goods will hit many Western manufacturers.

The U.S. and EU have levied sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and its elite, frozen the assets of the country’s Central Bank located outside the country, and excluded its financial institutions from the SWIFT bank messaging system — but have largely allowed its oil and natural gas to continue to flow freely to the rest of the world.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST