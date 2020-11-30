'Expect condemnation of state terrorism': Iranian Embassy in India blames Israel for assassination of top nuclear scientist

Iran on Monday said that its people expect the international community to condemn "state terrorism" as it blamed Israel for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last week.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in an attack on Friday, headed the ministry of defence's research and innovation organisation. He was severely injured in an attack in the town of Absard in the Tehran region and died later from his wounds in a hospital.

The embassy of Iran in New Delhi issued a statement on Monday, asking the international community and independent media to strongly condemn this "criminal and terrorist act" and take necessary measures against its perpetrators and supporter.

Drawing the attention of people of India, the statement described Fakhrizadeh as a martyr and hailed his "outstanding role in different - peaceful scientific projects in Iran, the most recent example of which is development of the first indigenous COVID-19 test kit and vaccine."