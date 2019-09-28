Ex-Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi files plea for better facilities in jail

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed an application in the accountability court of Islamabad, seeking better facilities for him at the Rawalpindis Adiala jail where he is currently lodged.

On this application, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on Friday issued a notice to the superintendent of jail and sought the latter's reply by September 30, Dawn news reported.

Lawyer Sadia Abbasi filed the application on behalf of her detained brother, who has been sent to jail on judicial remand in the LNG terminal case, on September 26.

The counsel argued before the court that the former leader had been given a better class during his detention in Malir jail in 1999.

The lawyer that the jail administration was not even permitting Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet his close relatives. In the application, she requested the court to allow 13 friends and family members to meet him in jail.

She informed the court that the former Prime Minister had some health issues; therefore, he should be allowed prescribed diet and facilities of air conditioner, refrigerator, television, newspapers, bed, books, toaster and oven at his own expense.

The accountability court had on September 26 rejected the National Accountability Bureau's request for extending physical remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Abbasi, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director of the Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haq and sent them to jail on judicial remand.