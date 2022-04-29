Eurozone inflation hits record high in April

Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record this month while growth slowed during the first quarter of the year, according to official data, as the war in Ukraine takes a toll on the European region’s economy.

Spurred by skyrocketing energy prices, annual inflation soared by 7.5 percent in April, the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat said on Friday. The figure was the highest since statistics started in 1997 and the sixth record in a row, topping the old record of 7.4 percent from March.

Eurostat said energy prices jumped 38%, an indication of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting the eurozone’s 343 million people. The jump in European prices reflects some of the same factors that pushed U.S. annual inflation to 8.5% in March, the highest since 1981.

Fears that the war may lead to an interruption of oil or gas supplies from Russia, the world’s largest oil exporter, have pushed up prices for oil and natural gas. The uncertainty comes on top of rebounding global demand during the recovery from the pandemic and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel OPEC and allied countries, including Russia.

Germany, the region's biggest economy, reported GDP growth of 0.2%. That was an improvement on the contraction seen in the fourth quarter of 2021. But the pace of activity likely slowed towards the end of the January-March period following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine have had a growing impact on the short-term economic development since late February," the German statistics office said a statement.

The German government on Wednesday downgraded its growth forecast for this year to 2.2% and it has warned of a recession if Russian gas supply is cut off.

Its huge industrial base is already under enormous pressure from sky-high energy prices and global supply disruptions made worse by the war and sanctions. Manufacturing output contracted this month, falling to its lowest level since June 2020, according to survey data from S&P Global, and slumping confidence could spell a protracted downturn.

Just as the global economy was bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, a growing list of risks – the war in Ukraine, Russia sanctions, China’s “zero-COVID” policies, spiking inflation and interest hikes by the United States Federal Reserve – is clouding the economic outlook.

Concerned over the possibility of even higher heating, electricity and auto fuel prices, European governments have so far held back from halting energy imports from Russia as part of the unprecedented sanctions they have imposed on it over its invasion of Ukraine.

But economists fear the war may lead to an interruption of oil or gas supplies from Russia, pushing prices even higher.

That comes on top of rebounding global demand amid recovery from the pandemic downturn and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel OPEC and allied countries, including Russia.

Inflation is also putting uncomfortable pressure on the European Central Bank to look at raising interest rates from record lows in coming months.

Higher rates to quell inflation could also weigh on a recovery that has been shaken by the energy crunch, the war and the latest outbreaks of COVID-19.

