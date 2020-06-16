Europe opens to a new dawn as countries ease coronavirus restrictions

England springs back to life
Non-essential shops across England opened their doors on Monday to welcome customers back after nearly three months of being in lockdown as part of a further easing up of the coronavirus stay at home restrictions.
The retailers are required to ensure COVID-19-secure conditions within stores, including visible signs reminding people about hygiene and also ensuring a two-metre distance within the premises by limiting the numbers
allowed indoors.
"People should shop, and shop with confidence," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the Monday morning reopening.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak also encouraged shoppers to support the high streets kick back into business, reassuring people that the COVID-19 infection rate was within a range that allows for the reopening.
"People need to have the confidence that it's safe... and I can give that assurance," he said.
Although essential retailers such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, and banks have stayed open through the lockdown, much of the high street, from bookshops to clothes outlets, have been closed since March 23.
Under COVID-19-secure measures already in place among the essential shops, the non-essential retailers are required to introduce plastic screens at the tills and floor markings to keep shoppers two metres apart.
Other measures will include messages not to touch items unless customers intend to purchase them and decontaminating shopping baskets after each use.
Most retailers will also have plenty of sanitiser on hand for customers.
In most clothes shops, fitting rooms will be closed. Bookshops said they intend to put items in quarantine if browsed but not bought, while some jewellers are introducing ultraviolet boxes that can decontaminate items in minutes.
There is also government funding being made available for councils to deploy marshalls on the High Street to provide help and advice for both shoppers and shops.
Stores are taking a region by region approach for the number of outlets they open up this week.
France gets back its magic
Paris is rediscovering its joie de vivre, as cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the fast-spreading coronavirus forced them to close their doors on March 14.
Many customers seemed to shrug off masks and social distancing as they streamed back to their neighborhood bistros for a morning espresso or a three-course lunch Monday, free to resume their lifestyles by a surprise announcement from the French president himself.
"We will rediscover ... the art of living, our taste for freedom," President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation Sunday night, citing progress in fighting the virus. "We will rediscover France." After two months of being totally shut down as part of France's strict virus lockdown measures, restaurants outside the Paris region opened earlier this month. Since June 2, Paris cafes have been allowed to serve people outside but not open their doors.
Before Macron's speech, the full reopening wasn't expected until later
this month.
At the Café Des Anges in the heart of the Bastille neighborhood of Paris, customers seemed happy to reconnect and talked about the need to remain careful - yet almost no one wore a mask.
Greece restarts tourism
Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory coronavirus tests.
Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening, as are gyms in the latest step in Greece's phased reopening of businesses.
A ban on flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands has been lifted, although that on flights from Britain remains in place.
While some limited international flights had been allowed during Greece's coronavirus lockdown, imposed in March, all arriving passengers were subject to compulsory coronavirus tests and quarantine.
Italy enters third phase of virus de-escalation
Rome: Italy will enter its third phase of de-escalation from the coronavirus pandemic on Monday which will allow theatres, concert halls and cinemas to reopen after three months. The country was one of the worst affected in Europe and went into lockdown on March 9, forcing most businesses and premises to close, reports Efe news.
Authorities have been gradually easing these restrictions after the outbreak was brought under control in the country.
The government has postponed the reopening of night clubs and amateur sports clubs while monitoring the rate of infection, which has increased to more than 300
cases a day.
The leisure sector has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, along with tourism, and has been the last to restart.
A number of security measures have been imposed which will be impossible for many businesses to comply with, meaning they will not be able to open their doors.
Cinemas have a capacity limit of 200 people in large multiplexes, while for open-air shows up to 1,000 spectators are allowed.
A minimum distance must be maintained between customers but masks can be removed when seated.
Playgrounds and summer camps for children have also been allowed to take place amid social distancing and hygiene safety measures.
Religious processions are also allowed to restart, which are a frequent occurrence during the summer months as Italian towns celebrate their patron saints.
Italy reopened its borders to European Union countries and the UK on June 3 but delayed its plan to expand this to other nations, which had been due to take place from June 15.
"Travel to and from states and territories other than the European Union and Great Britain is prohibited until June 30, except for proven work needs, absolute emergency or for health reasons," according to the rules set out under phase three of Italy's de-escalation plan.
Only travellers from countries in the Schengen zone, UK Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are allowed.
Cruise services in Italy have been suspended until July 14 and other ships can only enter Italian ports to moor but their passengers are not allowed to disembark.
There has been controversy in the country over the reopening of schools on September 14 as security measures for this step have not yet been outlined by the education ministry.
Some regional leaders have criticized the date as local elections are scheduled to take place on September 20 which will mean educational centers will have to close again.
Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria region in northwest Italy, said some districts have proposed September 21 as a better date to avoid schools having to close again for three days during the elections and be re-disinfected.
There has been a slight increase in infections as the country enters the third phase of de-escalation, with authorities reporting 55 deaths and 346 infections on Saturday.
Just over 200 of these new cases were registered in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy, which was the focus of the country's outbreak.
Around 49,750 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, about 20,000 fewer than on previous days.
Two outbreaks were also detected in Rome, one at the San Raffaele Pisana hospital and another in a residential building.
Five people tested positive on Sunday who had contact with the hospital, including two technicians from RAI public television, which has sparked testing at the headquarters of the broadcasting company.
There have been a total of 104 confirmed cases and five deaths in the hospital outbreak.
The hotspot in the residential building, in the Roman neighbourhood of Garbatella, has seen nine confirmed infections after a Peruvian family living there became ill.
There have been more than 236,600 confirmed cases and 34,300 deaths in the country since the start of the outbreak.
