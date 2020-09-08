EU welcomes TikTok joining Code of Conduct against illegal online hate speech

The European Commission welcomed the decision of TikTok to join the Code of Conduct of the European Union (EU) on countering illegal hate speech online.

"I commend TikTok for their decision to sign up to our EU Code of Conduct," EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders commented on Tuesday, when retweeting an announcement from the EU's executive arm.

"By signing up to our Code of Conduct, TikTok has demonstrated a firm commitment to tackling illegal hate speech online. The EU needs robust cooperation with such prominent actors to make the digital environment a safe place for all," Reynders said in the announcement.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders attends a press conference in Brussles, Belgium, on Sept. 4, 2020. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

TikTok is the ninth partner to join the Code of Conduct, joining other giants like Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, etc.

The Code of Conduct, launched in 2016, has led to IT companies assessing 90 percent of flagged content within 24 hours and removing 71 percent of the content deemed to be illegal hate speech, according to the European Commission.

TikTok is a video-sharing, music and social networking service owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, and specializes in user-made short videos.