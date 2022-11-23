EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote | Twitter

Amidst the series of missile strikes from Moscow on different civilian locations in Ukraine, the European Parliament has come up with a decision to declare Russia as a "state to sponsor terrorism' on Wednesday.

As per the report by Reuters, The European Union lawmakers collectively voted in the favour of the resolution. This decision is highly considered to be symbolic as there is no legal framework presented by the European Union to back it up.

Ukrainian President Vo Volodymyr Zelensky has been continuously accusing Russia of targeting their civilians by executing multiple attacks and missile strikes on energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters.

However, Russia has denied all these claims. Hence, Zelenskiy was urging to the United Nations and other countries worldwide to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The U.S. position over European Parliament's move

On the contrary, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to add Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism even after both chambers are Congress are in the favour of doing so.

Currently, the U.S. State Department has named four countries as state sponsors of terrorism - Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria. These countries are subjected to defence export bans as well as financial restrictions.

Similarly, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service, in the European Union, the parliaments of four countries - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have named Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.