EU bans broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik as part of a sweeping package of sanctions

The European Union on Wednesday banned broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik as part of a sweeping package of sanctions over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.

"Today, we are taking an important step against Putin's manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Video-sharing platform YouTube earlier this Tuesday blocked RT and Sputnik in Europe over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as the European Union prepares to ban the state-backed broadcasters.

RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels in Europe are being blocked "with immediate effect", YouTube said in an email to AFP.

Furthermore, Google on Tuesday followed Apple’s lead and removed the apps of Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik from its mobile app Store, Play, as per Reuters report.

Google had previously banned the RT News app in Ukraine at the request of the government in Kyiv.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced they and their subsidiaries would be banned from broadcasting in the bloc, as per AFP reports.

"We will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war," she had said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:03 PM IST