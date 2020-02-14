Erdogan attempts to rile up Pak Muslims over Kashmir

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again come to stand by Pakistan, which has been facing diplomatic isolation over Kashmir.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament in Islamabad, for the fourth time, Erdogan reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stand on the Kashmir issue. Since 1947, Pakistan attempted to invade Jammu & Kashmir through four conventional wars. For the last three decades, the ISI has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.