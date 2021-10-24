English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Ed Sheeran says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but will continue to perform and carry out interviews from home.

The singer announced the news in a video on Instagram, saying: "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for COVID-19, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

Sheeran, who lives near Framlingham in Suffolk, said: "Apologies to anyone I've let down, be safe everyone x."

Last week he performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sheeran did not say whether he was experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:12 PM IST