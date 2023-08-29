Eminem Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter To Vivek Ramaswamy, Asks Republican Candidate Not To Play Or Rap His Songs; Read Full Legal Notice

Vivek Ramaswamy raps to rapper Eminem song at Iowa State Fair |

Even as Republican Presedential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is enjoying the attention after the breakthrough first Republican presidential debate, he received a cease-and-desist letter from ace rapper Eminem, in which the artist demanded that Ramaswamy should stop playing and rapping his songs. The letter by Eminem comes after Vivek Ramaswamy was seen rapping to one of the songs by Eminem during his campaign and performance in Iowa's state fair performance.

In the letter dated August 23, a representative for BMI (music label) told the campaign lawyer of Ramaswamy that the music label had received a message from rapper Eminem in which the rapper objected to the Republican candidate using his songs and requested the BMI to remove the rapper's works from the agreement.

Read the letter sent by Eminem to Vivek Ramaswamy's team below.

Want Elon Musk to be my presidential advisor, says Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Days after indicating that he would be willing to run as VP to former US President and Republican presedential front-runner Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, dropped hint that he would like Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be an "advisor" in his administration if he becomes the US president in 2024.

Ramaswamy, 38, made these remarks on Friday at a town hall in Iowa. He was asked about whom he would want as advisors if he becomes the president, NBC News reported.

"I've enjoyed getting to know better, Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75 per cent of the employees at Twitter," Ramaswamy was quoted as saying.

