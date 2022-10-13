Elon Musk's spacecraft to carry it's first space visitors; details inside

Representative image of Dennis Tito and his wife | Twitter

Dennis Tito, 82, will be the first space tourist. This time he is said to be flying to the moon in Elon Musk's Starship. Tito has previously visited an international space station and made a brief trip into space, which was approximately 21 years ago.

This time he will be accompanied by his wife, and a total of 10 people are about to ride around the moon. This will be his weeklong moonshot, which is going to bring him closer to the 200 kilometres of the moon at his side.

According to a media outlet, Tito told The Associated Press, "I might be sitting in a rocking chair, not doing any good exercise, if it wasn’t for this mission."

Tito has signed the contract with SpaceX for August 2021, which was announced on Wednesday, including an option for flight within five years.

About Dennis Tito's First Space Trip

Tito became the first individual to pay for his own space travel in 2001, upsetting NASA in the process. A tourist loitering around while the station was being built was not something the US Space Agency wanted.