Home / World / Elon Musk considering creation of new social media platform

Elon Musk considering creation of new social media platform

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk tweeted in response to another user's question whether he considers building a new social media platform, which would consist of an open-source algorithm and on which free speech would be given top priority.

On Friday, Musk posted a poll to his Twitter account, asking other users to vote whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle. Over 2 million users participated in the poll, with 70,4% responding negatively.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 04:29 PM IST