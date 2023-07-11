Elon Musk Calls Zuckerberg 'Cuck', Proposes 'Literal Dick Measuring Contest' As Twitter Vs Threads Intensifies

The verbal clash between Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Meta, is intensifying, despite the unlikelihood of a UFC-style fight between the two tech CEOs. The confrontation began when Meta unveiled their highly anticipated Twitter competitor, the "Threads, an Instagram" app, last week. Since then, both companies and their respective leaders have been employing every possible tactic to establish dominance in the industry. The situation is becoming more contentious as Musk takes jabs at Zuckerberg, going to the extent of labeling him a "cuck" and even making light-hearted references to a "literal dick-measuring contest."

The exact reason behind Musk's use of the derogatory term "cuck" to describe Zuckerberg remains uncertain, but it is likely connected to Threads, Zuckerberg's Twitter competitor. Musk has been consistently criticizing his fellow billionaire ever since the launch of Threads, an app that shares similar design and functionality with Twitter.

Within a week of its release, Threads has achieved an impressive milestone of 100 million downloads. Concurrently, Twitter's engagement has reportedly declined, as indicated by Cloudflare, a company specializing in website tracking and security services.

Amidst these developments, a user of Threads, identified as "Wendys," suggested that Zuckerberg should venture into space to "really make him mad", referring to Musk's space exploration endeavors through SpaceX and other space-related projects. In response to the comment, the CEO of Meta reacted with a laughing emoji.

A user later shared a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter, accusing Zuckerberg of prioritizing "brand speech" while Musk defends "free speech."

Musk took notice of the tweet, resulting in a concise four-word response from the tech billionaire. Musk wrote, "Zuck is a cuck."

The term "cuck" is an abbreviation for cuckold, which traditionally refers to a man whose wife is sexually unfaithful or someone who willingly accepts their partner's infidelity or even facilitates their partner's involvement with others. It is part of slang and sexually-charged insults, often used to question the morals or perceived masculinity of individuals.

However, colloquially, the term can carry multiple interpretations. In this context, "cuck" could suggest someone who is inept or lacking agency, which aligns with the intended meaning in the Musk-Zuckerberg exchange. Similarly, Musk's reference to a "literal dick-measuring contest" may imply a rivalry over power or influence.

As the term "cuck" is undeniably an offensive insult, Musk's tweet garnered significant attention and prompted numerous comments from people. Initially, many believed the tweet came from a satirical or parody account, but it was indeed from Musk himself. Ian Bremmer, a notable writer and political scientist, quoted Musk's tweet,and drew the attention of Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino. He wrote, "Hey @lindayacc can you help us."

It became evident a few hours later that Musk's use of "cuck" was not a slip of the tongue or a momentary lapse in judgment. This realization occurred when a fabricated screenshot of Zuckerberg discussing "size" and a comparison of sizes began circulating. This triggered something in Musk's mind, leading him to tweet once again in response to his previous "cuck" tweet, proposing a "literal dick measuring contest."

Twitter's legal threat against Meta

In the midst of these events, Twitter has issued a legal threat against Meta regarding the development of Threads by former Twitter employees. In a letter sent to Zuckerberg last week, Twitter alleged that Meta hired former Twitter employees who possessed sensitive company information. The letter implies that this facilitated Meta's creation of Threads as an alternative to Twitter.

Meta has refuted these allegations and clarified that the Threads team does not include any former Twitter employees.

Threads, offered by Meta, provides similar micro-blogging functionalities as Twitter, but users have the option to write and publish posts with up to 500 characters. Users can also reshare or retweet Threads' posts, but direct messaging is not available. Additionally, Threads does not support posting stories, as this feature remains exclusive to Instagram and other Meta platforms.

