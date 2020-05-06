Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes name their baby 'X Æ A-12': Twitter abuzz with funny memes and theories

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and his girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together.

Musk announced the birth of their child on Twitter, confirming it is a baby boy and both mother and baby were doing fine.

In response to a user's Tweet, that read: 'We need the name we literally need it,' Musk replied, 'X Ã? A-12 Musk.'

Later, Canadian singer Grimes shed some light on the name of her newborn son with multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk -- X AE A-12.

The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.

Apparently, the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The 'Genesis' singer added, "A=Archangel, my favourite song," before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat."

Well, as Musk reveals their baby boy's name, Twitter has the best memes and theories for the baby's name.

Here's how they reacted;