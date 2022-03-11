Elon Musk and Grimes secretly had a second child via surrogate

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl, via surrogacy in December last year. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said in an interview that they have named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The news was revealed in a new Vanity Fair cover story by the 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. She reported that she and Elon had a surrogate daughter in December 2021.

However, this was the first time the couple had officially announced the birth of their second child. They already have a child, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who goes by X. Similarly, according to Grimes, their daughter, Exa Dark Siderl Musk, goes by Y, as per Entertainment Tonight.

In the conversation, Grimes also discussed the significance of her daughter's name. She said that Exa relates to the phrase exaFLOPS, which stands for "the ability to do one quintillion floating-point operations per second." She also said that the baby's middle name, Dark, is a play on the word "unknown."

Interestingly, the baby announcement may come as a surprise given that Elon and Grimes announced their split last year following a three-year relationship. Lifting the veil on their reunion, she asserted that their relationship is the 'best it's ever been,' because they 'just needed to be free.'

Grimes further revealed that she and Elon Musk plan on having more kids. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” the musician further added.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:41 AM IST