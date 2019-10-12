Eliud Kiipchoge just ran a sub two-hour marathon, but it's not going to be counted

Eliud Kipchoge, an Olympic champion, created history by completing a sub-two-hour marathon in a time of 1hr 59min 40sec. The Kenyan Olympian became the world record holder for completing four laps of a 9.4km circuit in just a couple of hours.

Kipchoge was assisted by a team of 41 in-and-out pacemakers, seven at a time, whose positions were guided by lasers projected on the road from a support car in front. However, due to the assistance provided to Eliud and the fact that the run was not a part of any open event, the record-breaking run won’t be considered as part of an official world record.

He ran every kilometre in around 2’50” with consistent speed. Five pacemakers ran shoulder-to-shoulder in front of Kipchoge, with one man on either side. He has previously attempted the feat at Monza in Italy in 2017, falling short by 26 seconds.