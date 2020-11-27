'Election was RIGGED': Hours after broaching possibility of leaving White House, Trump continues to insist he won

If you were concerned by President Donald Trump's recent assertion that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in December, fret not. The President's belief in his victory is apparently unwavering.
"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," Trump told a reporter while taking questions from the media for the first time since losing to his Democratic counterpart. "If they do they made a mistake," Trump said and added that it's going to be a "very hard thing" to concede.
During the press conference, the Republican once again reiterated that he had won - even though the results at present don't quite reflect that. "I would have won (the election) by a tremendous amount and I did win by a tremendous amount. It hasn't been reported yet but people have been understanding what's happening and they know what happened," he had added.
But the President is apparently not happy with the media coverage of his recent comments. "I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, and realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out." he tweeted. In follow-up posts he also lashed out at Twitter before stating that an US Internet legislation, Section 230 be terminated immediately "for purposes of National Security".
The President had recently indicated that he was (seemingly) resigned to the poll results, recommending the communication necessary for the transition of power, even as he went ahead with lawsuits and repeatedly took to social media alleging foul play. His most recent comments appear to indicate that despite the recent moves, his stance is apparently unchanged.
"Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!" tweeted the President while talking about his recent press conference. As always, Twitter continues to flag his posts for potentially incorrect information.
Trump's anger with Twitter incidentally may have something to do with the fact that at the time of writing this article "#DiaperDon" is the number one trend for the United States on the platform.
And while one can claim that this trend doesn't really name the President, Twitter attempts to remove all doubts by suggesting Trump's handle when one searches for the aforementioned handle.
"Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!" he tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)