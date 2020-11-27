'Election was RIGGED': Hours after broaching possibility of leaving White House, Trump continues to insist he won

If you were concerned by President Donald Trump's recent assertion that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in December, fret not. The President's belief in his victory is apparently unwavering.

"Certainly I will (leave the White House) and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening now till January 20. Massive fraud has been found. We are like the third-world country -- we are using computer equipment that could be hacked," Trump told a reporter while taking questions from the media for the first time since losing to his Democratic counterpart. "If they do they made a mistake," Trump said and added that it's going to be a "very hard thing" to concede.

During the press conference, the Republican once again reiterated that he had won - even though the results at present don't quite reflect that. "I would have won (the election) by a tremendous amount and I did win by a tremendous amount. It hasn't been reported yet but people have been understanding what's happening and they know what happened," he had added.