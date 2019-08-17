Either proxy war or war can resolve Kashmir issue, says Pak diplomat

Islamabad: A Pakistani diplomat has claimed that the Kashmir issue can be resolved through a "proxy war or a war" and not "diplomacy" even as Islamabad continues its rant over the matter ever since India recently removed the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar Hilaly, who previously served as Pakistan's ambassador to Nigeria, Yemen and Italy, said even if UN Security Council (UNSC) members pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the abrogation of Article 370, the Indian leader cannot do so due to "national interests."

"...What will the 4-5 permanent UNSC members say? Whatever they say, will they force Modi to take back his actions? This question does not arise. Modi cannot go back (on his decision)," Hilaly told Aaj News journalist Asma Shirazi during a televised show.

"The question is how will this issue get resolved. I don't think that Modi will be forced to retract due to national interests. It is better for us to understand that this issue cannot be solved by diplomacy. We need to do something as this is unacceptable," he said.