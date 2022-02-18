'Einstein Effect': People believe bullshit if they think scientists said so

Studies have suggested that people tend to consider and accept some nonsense or weird hacks for the mere reason if any scientist or scholar proposed the say. This behaviour is referred to as the “Einstein Effect.”

An international team of researchers recently presented that people with some 'pseudo-profound bullshit' created by the New Age Bullshit Generator, to see if they found the statements more credible if they came from a scientist or a spiritual guru.

Interestingly, the research gave out results in sync to what was expected, that so called scientist's thought influences people.

The results suggested that individuals in most cases find statements more credible if they it came from a scientist's mind when compared to a spiritual guru, with 76 percent of participants rating the 'scientist's' balderdash at or above the midpoint of the credibility scale, compared with 55 percent for the 'guru'.

In total, 10,195 participants from 24 countries answered questions relating to the supposed credibility of the statements; they were also asked about their own degrees of religiosity.

The research team beleive that their results could be down to what's known previously as the 'Einstein effect', where trusted sources of information are given the benefit of the doubt because of the social credibility they possess.

"From an evolutionary perspective, deference to credible authorities such as teachers, doctors, and scientists is an adaptive strategy that enables effective cultural learning and knowledge transmission. Indeed, if the source is considered a trusted expert, people are willing to believe claims from that source without fully understanding them," reports quoted researchers.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:37 PM IST