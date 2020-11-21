Eight injured in shooting at US mall; investigation underway

As upheaval continues in the United States over the Presidential election results, there has been yet another crisis reported. Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, with media reports stating that there had been several gunshots heard. Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office and the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident had taken place at around 2:50 pm, local time. "Seven injured adults and one injured teenager were transported to the hospital by Wauwatosa Fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time," a statement had said a few hours earlier.
Since then, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office has posted additional updates, indicating that there have been road closures as investigation into the shooting continued. Officials are on the scene, supporting the "active" response by local police. The FBI is also responding to the crisis.
Reportedly, a flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday.
Incidentally, the attack comes at a time when two counties in the state, Madison and Milwaukee are conducting a vote recount. In both cases, the recounts were taking place in large convention centers so workers could be distanced to protect against spreading the coronavirus. Observers were required to wear masks and plexiglass shields were set up.
