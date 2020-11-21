Eight injured in shooting at US mall; investigation underway

As upheaval continues in the United States over the Presidential election results, there has been yet another crisis reported. Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, with media reports stating that there had been several gunshots heard. Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office and the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident had taken place at around 2:50 pm, local time. "Seven injured adults and one injured teenager were transported to the hospital by Wauwatosa Fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time," a statement had said a few hours earlier.