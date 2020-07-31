Eid al-Adha 2020: How is the Islamic festival celebrated around the world?

Muslims around the globe celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' or 'Bakra Eid', on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Muslim lunar calendar. It is the second major Muslim festival after Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan Eid.

It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was tested by Allah to prove his faith in him and as an act of obedience he was willing to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail. But, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibreel (Gabriel), who then replaced his son with a lamb. Since then, as a tribute, Muslim families across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal, on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.

The traditional way to celebrate Eid al-Adha is to sacrifice a goat, sheep or any livestock animal to God. It is also compulsory to share the meat of the sacrificed animal in three equivalent parts – for family, for relatives and friends, and for the poor.

On the occasion people visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet their loved ones and feast together. Some of the delicacies prepared during the festival are Mutton Biryani, Bhuni Kaleji, Mutton Keema, Chapli Kebab, Gosht Haleem and Kheer.

The festival gives a message of devotion, kindness and equality.

However, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc world over, the celebrations won't be taking place on a large scale and people will be celebrating the festival confined to their homes.