Egypt receives anti-coronavirus materials from China's Xinjiang

CAIRO-- Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research received on Sunday a batch of anti-coronavirus materials donated by China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, the materials include 100,000 surgical masks, 15,000 N95 masks, 1,000 protective suits and 1,200 testing kits.

When receiving the materials in the Chinese Embassy, Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar expressed his gratitude, calling China's handling of the coronavirus a great success.

"These materials will relieve pressure on the hospitals affiliated to Egyptian universities that are under the supervision of the ministry and will help cure more coronavirus cases in Egypt," said Ghaffar.

Chinese Ambassador Liao Liqiang expressed appreciation for the help the ministry provided for the Chinese students in Egypt, adding that Egyptian students in China are safe and sound.

"The donation of the materials reflects the deep relations between the two countries and there are solid reasons that the bilateral relations will go deeper after COVID-19," said Liao.

On the same day, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt held the seventh online press conference on COVID-19, in which Liao briefed the anti-coronavirus situation in China and cooperation between the countries in this regard.

Another batch of anti-coronavirus materials is scheduled to arrive in Egypt next Tuesday, and a third batch is under coordination between the two sides, Liao said.

"The impacts of the coronavirus on the major bilateral cooperation projects in Egypt are limited and there will be no change in the investments policy by the Chinese side in the future," Liao added.