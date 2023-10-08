 Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEgypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface

Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface

An unidentified security official as saying that another period was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey's Pillar site in Alexandria.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
2 Killed After Policeman Opens Fire At Israeli Tourists | Twitter

Cairo: An Egyptian policeman killed around two Israelis after he opened fire at the tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday. As per reports, two Israeli tourists have lost their lives and one Egyptian national is injured in the attack. There are reports that the police officer opened fire at the crowd that was present at Pompey's Pillar site in Alexandria.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that the dead bodies of the tourists are lying on the spot in pool of blood. They have been brutally murdered by the police officer amid the ongoing clashes between the Hamas militants and Israel Defense Forces. There are reports that the police officer took the extreme step after news of attacks being carried out by the Israeli forces in Gaza started circulating.

An Egyptian national is also injured in the incident

There are reports that an Egyptian national is also injured in the incident of firing. The elderly man who is injured in the firing can also be seen in the video. He is reportedly being taken to the hospital and is receiving treatment at the hospital. The police officer who shot dead the Israeli tourists has been apprehended by the police and is in the police custody. The police is investigating the matter. There is another video making rounds on social media in which it can be seen that the authorities are taking away the dead bodies of the deceased in the van.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

The conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated

The conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated after the Hamas-Palestinian militants fired over 5,000 missiles towards the southern part of Israel. The Hamas militants then infiltrated into the borders of Israel and started attacking and capturing the civilians as hostages. Israel retaliated and started invading Gaza, they bombarded Gaza and killed over 400 terrorists in Gaza.

Read Also
Israel Attack: Disturbing Video Shows Family Held Hostage By Hamas Terrorists, Parents Shield &...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 600 Killed As Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Day 2

Over 600 Killed As Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Day 2

Indians Living and Working In Israel & Gaza Are Safe Amid Escalating Tensions In The Region

Indians Living and Working In Israel & Gaza Are Safe Amid Escalating Tensions In The Region

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface

Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface