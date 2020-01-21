Earth’s early magnetic field stronger than thought

Washington: The earth’s invisible yet vital magnetic field exists as a result of hot molten iron flowing through its outer core. It is one of the primary factors that made our planet conducive for harbouring life.
The magnetic fulfils its protective role by shielding the earth from harmful cosmic and solar radiations. Given the importance of the magnetic field, scientists have been trying to figure out how the field has changed throughout Earth’s history.
