 Earthquake With 4.8 Magnitude Jolt Strucks Afghanistan
The National Center for Seismology reports that Afghanistan was rocked by an earthquake that had a magnitude of 4.8. The earthquakes occurred at 6:35 p.m. (IST). The epicenter was 130 kilometers below sea level and lay between latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Afghanistan Flag | Representative image

Kabul: An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 6:35 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East and at a depth of 130 kilometers.

In a post on X, National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/08/2024 06:35:16 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.17 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan." Further details are awaited.

