 Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEarthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India

Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India

Afghanistan has been struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale. It hit Afghanistan at 11:26 am (IST) today. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Tajikistan and in Delhi, India.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Afghanistan Striken With 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake; Tremors Felt In Delhi | file

Kabul: Afghanistan was hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. There have been no casualties or damage reported up to this point. Reports of damage and panic have been reported in the Pirpanjal region of India, with tremors being felt as far as that area. Emergency services are on heightened alert.

Recent tremors felt near Afghanistan

Recent tremors felt near Afghanistan | Earthquake Track

The earthquake occurred at the coordinates 36.51 degrees North latitude and 71.12 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 255 kilometers. The National Centre for Seismology posted on social media about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Afghanistan on 29/08/2024 at 11:26:38 IST, with a depth of 255 km at coordinates 36.51 N, 71.12 E.

On Friday, August 16, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

NCS reported that the tremors occurred at 6:35 pm (IST). The earthquake's centre was situated at 37.09 degrees North latitude and 71.17 degrees East longitude and at a depth of 130 kilometres.

The National Center for Seismology posted on X that there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 in Afghanistan on 16/08/2024 at 06:35:16 IST, located at Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.17 E, with a depth of 130 Km.

FPJ Shorts
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
National Teachers Award 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Honor 50 Teachers, But Who Are They?
Adani Enterprises Announces Public Issuance Of Secured NCDs To Raise Up To ₹800 Crore
Adani Enterprises Announces Public Issuance Of Secured NCDs To Raise Up To ₹800 Crore
Ex-AMMA Member Joy Mathew Defends Mohanlal & Mammootty's Silence, Says Malayalam #MeToo Row 'Not As Big As Dileep Issue'
Ex-AMMA Member Joy Mathew Defends Mohanlal & Mammootty's Silence, Says Malayalam #MeToo Row 'Not As Big As Dileep Issue'

Additional information is being awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Invited To SCO Meeting In Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office

PM Modi Invited To SCO Meeting In Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Office

Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India

Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India

Donald Trump Posts Vulgar Remark With Sexual Reference About Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Posts Vulgar Remark With Sexual Reference About Kamala Harris

Japan: Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall On Kyushu Island; Visuals Surface

Japan: Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall On Kyushu Island; Visuals Surface

President Joe Biden & Xi Jinping Plan To Hold Talks Soon: White House

President Joe Biden & Xi Jinping Plan To Hold Talks Soon: White House