Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India

Kabul: Afghanistan was hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. There have been no casualties or damage reported up to this point. Reports of damage and panic have been reported in the Pirpanjal region of India, with tremors being felt as far as that area. Emergency services are on heightened alert.

The earthquake occurred at the coordinates 36.51 degrees North latitude and 71.12 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 255 kilometers. The National Centre for Seismology posted on social media about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Afghanistan on 29/08/2024 at 11:26:38 IST, with a depth of 255 km at coordinates 36.51 N, 71.12 E.



On Friday, August 16, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

NCS reported that the tremors occurred at 6:35 pm (IST). The earthquake's centre was situated at 37.09 degrees North latitude and 71.17 degrees East longitude and at a depth of 130 kilometres.

A tremor of 5.7 magnitude at the Richter scale was felt in #Delhi and adjoining areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan. No damage or casualties reported so far. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 29, 2024

BREAKING: Powerful M5.7 earthquake hits Afghanistan, sending shockwaves to neighboring Pakistan and India. Tremors felt as far as Pirpanjal region in India, with reports of damage and panic emerging. Emergency services on high alert. pic.twitter.com/wDXjeXBIc5 — Facts Prime (@factsprime35) August 29, 2024

Additional information is being awaited.