Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday morning

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Taking to Twitter, the National Centre for Seismology said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Earlier on May 19, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan, according to the U.S Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 km and its epicentre was in eastern Afghanistan, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday struck the southwestern part of Haiti, with the epicentre about 150 km from the capital of Port-au-Prince. The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend rose to 1,419, while the number of injured people has grown to 6,000, the Caribbean nation's Civil Protection Agency said on Monday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:41 AM IST