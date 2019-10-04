EAM S Jaishankar meets US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien

Washington DC: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien here on Thursday during the final day of his three-day visit to the US.

"Glad to meet the National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. A substantive meeting on key issues. Look forward to working with him," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The three-day visit to Washington witnessed the External Affairs Minister holding meetings with several top US officials, during which an entire range of issues from strategic ties and welfare of Indian students in America to trade-related issues, were discussed.