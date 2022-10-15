EAM Jaishankar begins his first bilateral visit to Egypt

Twitter/ Dr S Jaishankar

Cairo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his visit to Egypt visit in the capital city of Cairo on Saturday where he met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy.

Jaishankar is on a two-day official trip to Egypt for his first bilateral visit scheduled to take place from October 15to October 16..

Following the meeting with the dignitaries today, the minister thanked them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics.

"A great start to my visit to Cairo. Met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. Thank them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

During the visit, minister Jaishankar will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The external affairs minister will interact with the Indian community-based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of the Egyptian and Indian business community.

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages.

Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit. India - Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at USD 7.26 billion during FY 2021-22.

Indian investment in Egypt exceeds USD 3.15 billion. Over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, retail etc.

Jaishankar's current visit provides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest, according to MEA.

The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership.