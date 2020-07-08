Dubai-based Indian woman stranded at German airport appeals for help

An Abu Dhabi-based Indian woman, who is stranded at Germany's Frankfurt International Airport for nearly four days due to incomplete papers, has appealed to authorities to let her back into the UAE, a media report said on Wednesday.

Priya Mehta, an advertising professional, travelled from the US' San Francisco International Airport to Frankfurt to catch a connecting flight to Dubai on July 4.

However, she was not allowed to board her flight as she did not have the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approvals, issued by the UAE, the Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE government has temporarily suspended travel using only the national identity cards of citizens of the UAE as part of a series of precautions to counter the coronavirus outbreak.