Dubai-based Indian-origin Avni Doshi makes it to Booker longlist 2020

Dubai-based Indian-origin author Avni Doshi is among the 13 authors longlisted for the prestigious 2020 Booker Prize for her debut novel 'Burnt Sugar', alongside double Booker winner Hilary Mantel for 'The Mirror and

The Light'.

The so-called "Booker Dozen" was unveiled on Tuesday after judges evaluated 162 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 2019 and September 2020, with a shortlist of six to be whittled down by September in time for the 50,000-pound literary prize in November.

"This utterly compelling read examines a complex and unusual mother-daughter relationship with honest, unflinching realism - sometimes emotionally wrenching but also cathartic, written with poignancy and memorability," the judges said of Doshi's longlisted entry.

Doshi, born in the US and now living in Dubai, has previously spoken about the long journey to her first novel, which was released in India last year as 'Girl in White Cotton' and gets a UK release this Thursday as 'Burnt Sugar'.