Drones Shot Down In Kubinka, Near Moscow; Flight Operations At Vnukovo Airport Restricted |

The landing and takeoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were restricted on Tuesday morning because of “technical reasons beyond the airport control” stated Russian reports. The restrictions were in place until 8 am local time and a number of airports were diverted to other airports.

The development came after drones were intercepted near Moscow. There are reports that suggested that the airport was also attacked.

Two drones were shot down in New Moscow near the village of Valuevo, there were no casualties or damage, emergency services told RIA Novosti.

A video was shared by a Eastern European television news channel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking story, more details awaited