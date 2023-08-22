Dramatic Video Shows Karachi Thieves Attempting To Steal Mobile Phones At Gunpoint Being Caught, Beaten By Public

Twitter

A robbery attempt in Pakistan’s Karachi was thwarted by locals who rallied behind the thieves to nab and allegedly kill them. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The dramatic incident unfolded in Karachi’s Frontier Colony earlier this month. The footage that was released on Tuesday shows two bike-borne men stopping near a house, where a few men and children were sitting, and snatching away mobile phones at gunpoint. The thieves then fled the scene.

However, a Good Samaritan witnessed the robbery and tried to stop the bike-borne thieves by pushing them. The thieves tripped from their bike, resulting in their guns to fall on the ground. They got up and picked up their guns to aim at people. Seeing the thieves falling, other men from the colony joined in to catch them.

While some threw stones at the two thieves, one man threw a vegetable basket in an attempt to stop them. Witnessing the chaos, more number of colony residents, including children, joined the brigade to catch the mobile phone-stealing thieves. As the thieves attempted to flee the scene by heading to a lane, people ran behind them and ultimately caught them. The video shows people holding one of the thieves and beating him.

The CCTV footage could not be independently verified by the Free Press Journal.

