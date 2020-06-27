Dr Fauci points youth to ’societal responsibility’ over coronavirus

America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that individuals have a societal responsibility to end the coronavirus outbreak as the US set another single-day record, surpassing 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time.

Fauci, during the first White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference in months, said that there's no other infectious disease that goes from 40 per cent of the people having no symptoms to some having mild symptoms to some having severe, some requiring staying at home for weeks, some going to the hospital, some getting intensive care, some getting intubated, some getting ventilated and some dying.

"I just want to bring this out without making it seem that anybody is at fault, you have an individual responsibility to yourself but you have a societal responsibility because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it and then hopefully when a vaccine comes and puts the nail in the coffin, we've got to realise that we are part of the process," he said on Friday.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that "depending on where you are in that spectrum, you have a different attitude to this particular thing".

But anyone who gets infected or is at risk of getting infected to a greater or lesser degree is part of the dynamic process of the outbreak, he said.