Dr Anthony Fauci warns of dominant UK strain in US by spring

The new strain of the novel coronavirus that first appeared in the United Kingdom will become more dominant in the United States by the middle of spring, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

"The projection that is made with regard to the UK [variant] is that by the end of March, the beginning of April it actually will become more dominant in this country," Fauci said speaking to reporters on Friday.

Fauci said that it is not yet clear whether the South African coronavirus strain - considered to be more infections than the original strain - will eventually dominate in the United States.