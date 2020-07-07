Dos and don'ts of dining out during coronavirus

How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic? There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimise the chances you'll be exposed to the virus.

Ordering takeout or delivery is still the safest option for getting restaurant food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you decide to eat at a restaurant, it's best to opt for outdoor seating where tables are at least six feet apart, the agency says. Dining inside a restaurant that hasn't reduced its capacity or safely distanced tables poses the most risk, it says.

The coronavirus spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough or sneeze. Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces because it might be harder to keep people apart and there's less ventilation, the CDC says. Diners should assess what other safety steps the restaurant is taking.