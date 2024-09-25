 Don't Want To Get 'Sandwiched' Between India And China: Sri Lanka President Dissanayake
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDon't Want To Get 'Sandwiched' Between India And China: Sri Lanka President Dissanayake

Don't Want To Get 'Sandwiched' Between India And China: Sri Lanka President Dissanayake

All eyes are on newly-elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to see how he balances relations with India and China as both countries vie for increasing influence in the island nation.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka's newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake | X (@anuradisanayake)

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been sworn in and has already taken charge of his office as the head of the South Asian island nation. The recently concluded elections have catapulted the Marxist leader, a relative unknown on the global stage, to a place in political limelight. With this, focus is squarely on Dissanayake and what he has done before. A comment made by Dissanayake made just weeks before elections has surfaced now. Something that may foreshadow the way he might steer Sri Lanka's foreign policy .

"We don’t want to be sandwiched, especially between China and India. Both countries are valued friends and, under an NPP (National People's Power) government, we expect them to become close partners," Dissanayake said in an interview to The Monocle.

"We also want to maintain relations with the EU, the Middle East and Africa," he added.

The interview was conducted on September 3.

FPJ Shorts
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport

Dissanayake is the leader of Marxist Janatha Vimukti Perumana party-led National People's Party (NPP). In recently concluded parliamentary elections, he defeated Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). Premadasa was his closest rival.

All eyes are on Dissanayake to see how he balances Sri Lanka's relations with India and China, the two Asian giants.

India has had a prominent presence in South Asian affairs traditionally but China is increasingly making forays in the waters of the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka, though a small nation, sits close to major international shipping lanes, some of which are crucial to China for an uninterrupted oil supply to its economy. China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka and a huge portion of Sri Lanka's external debt is owed to China.

But if China has deeper pockets, India has the undisputed advantage of geographical proximity to Sri Lanka. India has almost always been the first nation to respond in case of natural, political or even economical disasters in Sri Lanka and though it has conceded ground to Chinese influence, millenia-spanning deep cultural, social ties between India and Sri Lanka makes it harder to dislodge Indian position in affairs of South Asia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crew-9 Mission Responsible To Bring NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Back Delayed

Crew-9 Mission Responsible To Bring NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Back Delayed

Don't Want To Get 'Sandwiched' Between India And China: Sri Lanka President Dissanayake

Don't Want To Get 'Sandwiched' Between India And China: Sri Lanka President Dissanayake

US: Shots Fired At Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office In Arizona, Probe Launched; Visuals Surface

US: Shots Fired At Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office In Arizona, Probe Launched; Visuals Surface

'Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed In Targeted Beirut Airstrike', Confirms Israeli Military

'Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed In Targeted Beirut Airstrike', Confirms Israeli Military

Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda

Chimpanzee Attack: Infant Hospitalised After Suffering Critical Injuries In Western Uganda