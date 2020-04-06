Don’t let asymptomatic carriers bother, follow precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus

Most experts think that asymptomatic carriers, under strict containing measures, are unlikely to cause large-scale transmission of the novel coronavirus, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said.

COVID-19 patients who test positive again after being discharged and asymptomatic carriers of the virus have been under the spotlight lately, said Bao Xianhua, an official with the MOST, at a press conference. So far, no COVID-19 patients have been found to be infected by patients who test positive again after discharge. And most experts think that under strict containing measures, asymptomatic carriers are unlikely to cause large-scale transmission of the virus, Bao noted.

As long as people follow protocols like washing their hands, wearing a mask and practising social distancing, China can coordinate epidemic control and the resumption of work as well as production, Bao said.

According to Bao, Chinese researchers have stepped up research on the distribution, infectivity and clinical outcome assessment of the patients who test positive again after discharge and asymptomatic carriers.

It is something to be taken seriously, but there is also no need to overreact or panic, added Bao.

Also at the press conference, Zhang Xiaoyuan, an official with the MOST, said China has deployed 320 million yuan (about 45 million U.S. dollars) in 68 emergency research projects since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.