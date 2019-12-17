Donald Trump’s popularity edges up during impeachment

Washington: Strong economic figures have helped US President Donald Trump to his highest approval ratings ever, despite impeachment, a new poll found Monday. Although the Quinnipiac University survey said Trump has a high of 43 per cent for his job approval, that is still far below nearly all previous presidents in modern times at the same point in their administration.

According to the poll, carried out December 11-15, 52 per cent of Americans still disapprove of Trump's job performance.

Trump has been mired in those unusually low ratings for nearly his entire presidency. But the latest figures show a progression, indicating support growing for Trump, despite the impeachment process threatening his presidency.

The House of Representatives could vote to impeach for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress as early as this Wednesday.