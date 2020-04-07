Donald Trump wishes Boris Johnson well; says Americans praying for his recovery

Washington: US President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

"We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

On Monday he was admitted to the intensive care unit, a development that sent shock waves throughout the world.

"He has been a really good friend; he has been really something very special strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up," Trump said.