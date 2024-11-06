Donald Trump Wins In Swing State Of North Carolina; Leads In Pennsylvania

The US presidential election might turn out to be a little less closely contested than initially assumed, as the Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump is projected to win the swing state of North Carolina with about 10 per cent of the votes left to be counted.

The 45th president of the United States appears to be en route to the White House for the second time, as he currently has 50.7 per cent of all the votes that have been counted yet.

The incumbent VP Kamala Harris has 47.8 per cent of the votes counted. As of 10:37 IST, more than 90 per cent of the expected votes have been counted in the state.

As of result of this, Donald Trump is projected to take both the Carolinas with him.

The state of North Carolina has grand total of 16 electoral votes.

In addition, Donald Trump is also maintaining a lead against Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. This is the biggest of all the swing states in the country. Trump holds a healthy lead of 50.9 per cent in the state, compared to Harris's 48.1 per cent votes in historically significant state.