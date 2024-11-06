 Donald Trump Wins In Swing State Of North Carolina; Leads In Pennsylvania
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDonald Trump Wins In Swing State Of North Carolina; Leads In Pennsylvania

Donald Trump Wins In Swing State Of North Carolina; Leads In Pennsylvania

The 45th president of the United States appears to be en route to the White House for the second time, as he currently has 50.7 per cent of all the votes that have been counted yet.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

The US presidential election might turn out to be a little less closely contested than initially assumed, as the Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump is projected to win the swing state of North Carolina with about 10 per cent of the votes left to be counted.

The 45th president of the United States appears to be en route to the White House for the second time, as he currently has 50.7 per cent of all the votes that have been counted yet.

The incumbent VP Kamala Harris has 47.8 per cent of the votes counted. As of 10:37 IST, more than 90 per cent of the expected votes have been counted in the state.

As of result of this, Donald Trump is projected to take both the Carolinas with him.

FPJ Shorts
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

The state of North Carolina has grand total of 16 electoral votes.

In addition, Donald Trump is also maintaining a lead against Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. This is the biggest of all the swing states in the country. Trump holds a healthy lead of 50.9 per cent in the state, compared to Harris's 48.1 per cent votes in historically significant state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students...

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students...

US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches...

US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Republicans Gain Control Of Senate Bagging 51 Out Of 100 Seats In...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Republicans Gain Control Of Senate Bagging 51 Out Of 100 Seats In...

US Elections 2024: Why Are Republicans Red & Democrats Blue? Explained

US Elections 2024: Why Are Republicans Red & Democrats Blue? Explained

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Locked In Tight Race As America Heads...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Locked In Tight Race As America Heads...