Donald Trump will encourage India, Pak to resolve differences through dialogue, says senior US official

Washington DC [USA]: Donald Trump will encourage India and Pakistan to engage in bilateral dialogue to resolve their difference, a senior US Administration official said on Friday, ahead of the US President's maiden visit to India from February 24.

The official made the remark while responding to a reporter's question on whether the US President will repeat his offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. "I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences," the official said here.

"President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region," the official added. The official said that the United States believes a core foundation of any successful dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.