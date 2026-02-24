Honour and Agony: Volodymyr Zelensky Reflects On Four Years Of War And The Cost Of Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | X @ZelenskyyUa

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct plea to Donald Trump, urging the US President to remain steadfast in his support for Ukraine.

Speaking from the Presidential Palace in Kyiv in an exclusive interview to CNN, Zelensky emphasised that the United States is "too big and too important" to withdraw from the conflict. He expressed hope that Trump would use his upcoming State of the Union address to reaffirm America’s commitment to a democratic nation fighting for its survival against a single aggressor.

Personal nature of the conflict with Putin

During the interview, Zelensky characterised Russian President Vladimir Putin not merely as a political adversary, but as the embodiment of the war itself. According to CNN, Zelensky stated that the conflict is centred entirely around one person, asserting that Putin has turned his own country into a "prison."

The Ukrainian leader argued that if the international community truly wants to stop Putin, they must recognise that he will not be satisfied with territorial concessions and intends to occupy the entire country. Zelensky insisted that giving in to Putin’s demands is not an option, as it would mean losing everything and forcing the Ukrainian people to live under Russian rule or flee.

Friction over security guarantees

A significant portion of the discussion centred on the ongoing trilateral peace talks and the sticking points between Kyiv and Washington.

Zelensky told CNN that a primary hurdle is the nature of security guarantees, specifically what allies would do if Russia were to invade again in the future. While Trump reportedly favours a "grand ceremony" where a peace agreement and security deals are signed simultaneously, Zelensky is adamant that guarantees must be ratified by the US Congress first.

He explained that this sequence is vital to provide the Ukrainian people with the confidence that they will not be abandoned again, as he believes they have been in the past.

Territorial freezes and the human cost of war

Zelensky indicated a willingness to consider freezing the war at current front lines but remained firm that his military would not withdraw from Ukrainian-controlled areas of the eastern Donetsk region. He dismissed suggestions that Ukraine should "give the country on a plate" to Russia, noting that hundreds of thousands of civilians still live in those contested territories.

The emotional weight of the four-year conflict was evident as Zelensky spoke following a ceremony for fallen soldiers.

He described the "visible pain" of comforting grieving families, telling CNN that while it is an honour to recognise these heroes, the human cost of the relentless war remains deeply emotional for him as a leader.