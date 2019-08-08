US removes restrictions on Pakistan diplomats

Washington: US President Donald Trump's administration has announced to remove travel restrictions placed on Pakistani diplomats based in America over a year ago, a media report said on Thursday. The US State Department confirmed the development to The News International on Wednesday the travel controls were being removed from the Pakistani diplomatic personnel assigned to the Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. and their dependents.

The Department said: "The government of Pakistan has reciprocated with a similar measure in relation to our diplomatic personnel assigned to our Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.