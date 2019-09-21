Donald Trump: US hit Taliban harder than ever before

Washington: US President Donald Trump said America has hit the Taliban in Afghanistan "harder" than ever before and claimed that the outfit is now regretting for their action that forced him to end the peace talks with them.

Earlier this month, Trump cancelled a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Camp David near Washington after the Taliban claimed responsibility of an attack in Kabul in which an American soldier were among the dead.

The US has been conducting peace talks with the Taliban and the two sides were hopeful of a deal that included America cutting down on troops in Afghanistan and guarantees by Taliban of not allowing the Afghan soil to be ever used again for terror activities.

"We have hit the Taliban harder than they have ever been hit in the entire 19 years of war they have been," Trump told reporters in his Oval Office.

